The case against Minister Johnston Fernando has been postponed

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 12:11

The court has adjourned the case filed against three persons, including the then Minister of Trade Johnston Fernando until December 4.

The case was filed alleging that they had caused a loss of over Rs. 40 million to the government  by employing Sathosa employees in other duties, 

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.

The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption filed a case alleging that 153 CWE employees were removed from their official duties between 2010 and 2014 and engaged in other work.

