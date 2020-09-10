Wind speeds up - High tides in coastal areas

The Meteorological Department states that wind speeds will increase up to 60 to 70 km per hour in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar.
The statement issued by the department further states that due to this the sea level in the coastal areas from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle could rise by 2.5 to 3 meters.
