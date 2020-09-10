Weekly+awareness+program+on+covid-19

The Department of Health has decided to launch a program to draw more public attention to the situation and prevention of Kovid in the world and in Sri Lanka.



Dr. Palitha Karunapema, Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, said that the Acting Director General of Health Services had instructed him at a discussion held yesterday (Sep. 10) to hold a weekly news conference and inform the media as part of the program.



All responsible institutions, including the Epidemiology Unit, are expected to participate in this news conference.



This special Kovid-19 news conference will be held at the Health Promotion Bureau on a specific day and time of the week.



This series of news briefings will begin next week and will provide more opportunities for journalists to seek answers to issues related to the control and prevention of the covid-19 outbreak.



The Director also says that Sri Lankan society is showing signs of more or less forgetting about the prevention of covid-19.



He emphasized the need to focus on preventing the spread of Kovid-19s in Sri Lanka as the situation was not a good one.