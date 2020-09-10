සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weekly awareness program on covid-19

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 11:57

Weekly+awareness+program+on+covid-19
The Department of Health has decided to launch a program to draw more public attention to the situation and prevention of Kovid in the world and in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Palitha Karunapema, Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, said that the Acting Director General of Health Services had instructed him at a discussion held yesterday (Sep. 10) to hold a weekly news conference and inform the media as part of the program.

All responsible institutions, including the Epidemiology Unit, are expected to participate in this news conference.

This special Kovid-19 news conference will be held at the Health Promotion Bureau on a specific day and time of the week.

This series of news briefings will begin next week and will provide more opportunities for journalists to seek answers to issues related to the control and prevention of the covid-19 outbreak.

The Director also says that Sri Lankan society is showing signs of more or less forgetting about the prevention of covid-19.

He emphasized the need to focus on preventing the spread of Kovid-19s in Sri Lanka as the situation was not a good one.

Trending News

Government pays attention to increase the number of national schools to one thousand
10 September 2020
Government pays attention to increase the number of national schools to one thousand
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
10 September 2020
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
10 September 2020
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
Kalutara schoolboy hospitalized after being assaulted by principal
11 September 2020
Kalutara schoolboy hospitalized after being assaulted by principal
A young man from Killinochchi and a girl from Ratnapura commit suicide
10 September 2020
A young man from Killinochchi and a girl from Ratnapura commit suicide

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.