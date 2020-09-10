Boossa+inmates+continue+hunger+strike

The hunger strike launched by a group of inmates including Kanjipani Imran, Podi Lasi and Wele Suda, who are currently being held in the special unit of the Boossa Prison on charges of drug trafficking, is still active.



A senior prison official said the strike was based on a number of demands, including the provision of mobile phone facilities, more time to meet with lawyers, and the removal of checks on trips to and from prison to the courts for the cases.



Earlier too, a group of people who had been imprisoned on drug charges including Podi Lasi went on a hunger strike based on several demands.



When the prison officials came to find out about it, the underworld gang members including Podi Lasi threatened them with death.



The Galle Chief Magistrate recently ordered that Podi Lasi be produced before the court on the 25th of this month to obtain a statement in this regard.