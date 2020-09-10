Several+faculties+of+the+Rajarata+University+will+open+this+month

Studies and examinations have commenced at several faculties of the Rajarata University which were closed due to the Coronavirus.



Accordingly, lectures, reviews and examinations of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities will commence on the 16th of this month, according to a statement issued by the university.



Also, the activities of the Faculty of Management Studies will commence on the 28th of this month and the academic activities for only the students of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 academic years will commence from the 16th of this month.



The university announced that students receiving hostel facilities at those faculties should arrive at the hostels before 4 pm on the 15th.