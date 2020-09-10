A+Navy+diving+team+to+search+for+oil+slicks+near+the+New+Diamond+vessel+

It has been reportwed that a Y-12 aircraft of Sri Lanka Air Force detected a fuel slick about 10 to 30 meters wide and about a nautical mile long. Accordingly, a Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard was flown to the location to spray dispersants on the area where the slick was located. However, it is believed that this slick was not caused by a crude oil leak from the ship.

The preliminary investigations into the distressed ship have already been completed. Meanwhile, the ship's engine and pump rooms have been flooded with sea water, stabling in trim by aft condition. Therefore, it is suspected that the fuel slick was caused by sludge oozed with flood water.

Further, efforts are being made to remove toxic gases and other vapours, caused by fire, from the engine room and other compartments of the ship, as of now.



Meanwhile, 09 ships from Sri Lanka Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy together with 02 Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ships and 03 Fast Attack Craft from 04th Fast Attack Flotilla, as replenishment vessels and 06 tugs deployed by other stakeholders are actively engaged in the operation further. Apart from that, aircraft of the Sri Lanka Air Force and a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard are doing aerial reconnaissance intermittently.