Mangala+to+pursue+UNP+leadership

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera stated that he too would pursue the UNP leadership if a request is made.



He was responding to questions raised by journalists after giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the political victimisation under the previous government.



Giving evidence before the Commission yesterday regarding a complaint lodged by Dr. Nihal Jayatilleke, the former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Development, he stated that the expected results of the Anti-Corruption Unit were not achieved.



Meanwhile, former Minister Rajitha Senaratne visited the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission to Investigate the Easter Attacks.



Our correspondent stated that he appeared before the commission this morning to give a statement according to the summons of the commission.



Rajitha Senaratne has given statements to the police unit of the Easter Commission on several previous occasions.