The swearing in of Premalal Jayasekara debated in Parliament today

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 13:39

There was a discussion in Parliament today regarding the swearing in of the death row MP Premalal Jayasekara as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the members nominated for the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the first session of the 9th Parliament were announced by the Speaker today.

Twenty two members will be appointed to each of these committees. The members of the Standing Committee and the Committee on Public Petitions were also nominated in Parliament today.

Accordingly Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Rohitha Abeygunawardena have been appointed as members of the COPE Committee.

It also includes State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Jayantha Samaraweera, Dilum Amunugama, Indika Anuruddha, Sarath Weerasekera, Nalaka Godahewa, D.V. Chanaka and Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

MPs Rauf Hakeem, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Jagath Pushpakumara, Eran Wickramaratne, Ranjan Ramanayake, Nalin Bandara, Premanath C Dolawatta, Shanakya Rasamanikkam, Prof. Charitha Herath and S. M. Marikkar are also members representing the COPE Committee.

Also, the condolence motion on behalf of former Minister Arumugam Thondaman who passed away recently will be taken up for debate in Parliament today.

