Bakery+owners+to+receive+eggs+at+regulated+prices+

The All Ceylon Egg Owners' Association has agreed to provide eggs to bakery owners at a price of Rs. 16.50.
The agreement was reached during a meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday and will be effective from next Tuesday.
With the increase in egg prices, bakery owners had recently requested the government to allow them to import eggs for their products.
