Couple+arrested+for+drug+trafficking

A married couple has been arrested in the Kirulapone area for engaging in a drug trade called 'Thul' which targeted school children.



Bambalapitiya Police stated that 20 packets of the drug 'Thul' were found in their possession.



Police have also seized several other substances, including tobacco, used in the manufacture of the drug.



It has been revealed that the mother of the couple has been involved in this racket for a long time.



The suspect's mother was not at home at the time of the raid.