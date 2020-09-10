A lorry parked near a house catches fire (Photos)

A lorry parked in front of a house in the Lindula, Ratnagiriya area caught fire this morning (11) and was completely destroyed.
The lorry was parked near the owner's house at night when it caught fire.
The owner of the lorry has lodged a complaint with the Lindula Police.
Lindula Police have launched a special investigation into the cause of the lorry fire.
