සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A lorry parked near a house catches fire (Photos)

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 17:19

A+lorry+parked+near+a+house+catches+fire+%28Photos%29
A lorry parked in front of a house in the Lindula, Ratnagiriya area caught fire this morning (11) and was completely destroyed.

The lorry was parked near the owner's house at night when it caught fire.

The owner of the lorry has lodged a complaint with the Lindula Police.

Lindula Police have launched a special investigation into the cause of the lorry fire.






Trending News

Government pays attention to increase the number of national schools to one thousand
10 September 2020
Government pays attention to increase the number of national schools to one thousand
A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
11 September 2020
A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
11 September 2020
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
Kalutara schoolboy hospitalized after being assaulted by principal
11 September 2020
Kalutara schoolboy hospitalized after being assaulted by principal
There are over 4.5 million coronavirus infections in India
11 September 2020
There are over 4.5 million coronavirus infections in India

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.