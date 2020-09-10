Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)

Residents of Katugastota have found the body of a girl who drowned in the Mahaweli River near the small bridge.According to our correspondents, a group of youths who had seen the girl falling into the river this morning (11) had made a great effort to save her.However, the girl had died by the time her body was found in the Pinga Oya which joins the Mahaweli River.Police suspect that the girl had committed suicide due to anxiety.The deceased has been identified as a 21 year old girl working in a garment factory in the Yahalatenna area in Katugastota.A post mortem will be conducted on the death.The Katugastota Police are conducting further investigations..