GMOA+to+go+on+strike+for+the+independence+of+the+Medical+Council

The Government Medical Officers' Association states that if action is not taken to protect the independence of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, a strong trade union action will be taken during the week beginning on September 21.



The executive council of the association met yesterday and decided to convene an emergency central committee meeting in the future.



The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) says that Rajitha Senaratne was the only minister who acted to politicize and weaken the Sri Lanka Medical Council, which has been independent for 90 years.