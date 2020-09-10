සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 17:28

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Minister of Education has been instructed to look into the issue of providing an egg daily to improve the nutritional status of school children.

The Prime Minister said this when he met the Bakery Owners Association and the Egg Producers Association today.

The Bakery Manufacturers Association has briefed PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on the impact of egg prices on bakery products.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that the egg producers had explained the high cost of egg production.

The Egg Producers Association emphasized at this meeting that it is possible to provide eggs at a fixed wholesale price to all bakery establishments in the island.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister has instructed the relevant delegation to reach an agreement between the two unions to provide relief to the consumers.



