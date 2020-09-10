Matara - The body of a youth was found in the Sultanagoda lake

Kotawila Police stated that the body of a youth was found in the Sultanagoda Lake in Matara today (11).



The body was discovered after spotting a pair of shoes floating in the lake and a motorcycle helmet.



The body was of a 26 year old resident of Baduwatta, Sultanagoda.



It has been reported that he had left to return home after attending a religious ceremony held at a house in the same area last night (10).



The autopsy on the body is to be held at the Matara General Hospital and the Kotawila Police are conducting inquiries into the mysterious death of the youth.