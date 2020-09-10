සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 18:56

A wild elephant has died after being electrocuted after coming in to contact with an unauthorized private electric fence in the Bamunugama area in Kekirawa.

It is reported that the victim is a 25 year old elephant about 08 feet high.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a resident of the area had connected additional equipment to an unauthorized private electric fence built around his farm to provide high voltage capacity.

The veterinarian confirmed that the elephant had died due to the electric shock at the post mortem held this afternoon (11).

The owner of the farm has been arrested by the wildlife officials in connection with the death of the wild elephant and the equipment attached to the unauthorized electric fence built around the farm has also been taken into custody by the wildlife officials.

The suspect and the case items are to be produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate's Court.

The Ritigala Wildlife Office is conducting further investigations into the incident.






