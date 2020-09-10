Hotel complex to be built adjacent to Sinharaja - Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation (Video)

The Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C.B. Rathnayake states that if there are any politicians who supported the destruction of the Puttalam Anavilundawa Reserve using backhoes, the law will be enforced against them as well.



He expressed these views participating in the 'Hiru Ettha' programme.



He also says that no prawn farm will be allowed to be leased to anyone from now on in the Puttalam Anavilundawa reserve .



The Minister also spoke about the road being constructed adjacent to the Sinharaja, a national heritage site.



C.B. Ratnayake also spoke about the reasons for not stopping the construction of the road and a hotel complex being built adjacent to Sinharaja.



