The Government Medical Officers' Association states that if action is not taken to protect the independence of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, a severe trade union action will be taken during the week beginning on September 21.



The executive council of the association met yesterday and decided to convene an emergency central committee meeting in the future.



Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today, the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) said that Rajitha Senaratne was the only minister who politicized and weakened the Sri Lanka Medical Council.



Meanwhile, the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Russian Federation had issued a statement today regarding the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Medical Council to remove three universities from the list of recognized universities in Russia.



The statement said that Russia and Sri Lanka have a history of more than 60 years of diplomatic relations, and as a result, Sri Lankan students have been awarded scholarships to pursue higher education in the medical field.



A statement from the Russian Embassy's Cultural Center said:



It is hoped that the decision will not affect future scholarships to Sri Lanka, and that young people in Sri Lanka will lose access to free higher education at leading Russian universities.



The Russian Center said in a statement yesterday that it was likely to suspend tea purchases in the future as Sri Lanka's leading tea buyer.



We asked Dr. Hector Weerasinghe, the former Director of the Colombo National Hospital, about the standards that have arisen in Russian medical education.





