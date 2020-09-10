COPE+and+COPA+members+nominated

The Speaker nominated the members of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the 9th Parliament today.



The committees will consist of 22 members each, including 14 members from the ruling party and 8 members from the opposition.



The chairpersons will be appointed at the first meeting of the two committees.



Accordingly, Minister Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Shehan Semasinghe and Prarasanna Ranaweera are included in the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).



MPs Tissa Attanayake, Prof. Tissa Vitarana, Harin Fernando, Niroshan Perera, Faisal Qasim, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, Cader Masthan and Sivagnanam Sridharan have also been nominated to the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).



In addition, Upul Galappaththi, B.Y.G. Ratnasekera, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Prof. Ranjith Bandara, Mohamed Muzammil and Dr. Harini Amarasuriya were also nominated to the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).