President pays homage to Atamasthana and receives blessings

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 22:00

President pays homage to Atamasthana and receives blessings
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has visited the historic Anuradhapura Atamasthana and received blessings.

According to the President's Media Division, the President visited Anuradhapura this afternoon (11) and had a discussion with the Atamasthanadhipati Ven. Pallegama Siri Niwasa Nayaka Thera.

The President engaged in religious observances in front of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also had a brief chat with the Chief Incumbent of the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Ven. Pallegama Hemaratana Nayaka Thera and paid homage to the Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

He has also spoken to the people gathered at the shrine.

The President called on the Chief Incumbent of the Jethawana Viharaya, Ven. Halmillewe Rathanapala Thero and engaged in religious observances with his blessings.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visited the Abhayagiri Viharaya and inquired about the condition of the Chief Incumbent Ven. Kallanchiye Rathanasiri Thero.

The President paid a courtesy call on the Abhayagiri Viharaya and inquired into the current state of development at the temple.

