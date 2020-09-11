,
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,169
Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 2:17
Seven (07) more persons have been confirmed for Covid -19 infection.
The Sri Lanka Country total has increased to 3,169
