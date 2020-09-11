සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers today in several provinces

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 7:14

Showers+today+in+several+provinces
Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces today (12), says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva province and in the Ampara district in the afternoon.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Strong gusty winds of about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Trending News

A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
11 September 2020
A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
11 September 2020
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
CCTV footage of drunken driver's accident (video)
11 September 2020
CCTV footage of drunken driver's accident (video)
There are over 4.5 million coronavirus infections in India
11 September 2020
There are over 4.5 million coronavirus infections in India

International News

Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.