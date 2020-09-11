Showers+today+in+several+provinces

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces today (12), says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva province and in the Ampara district in the afternoon.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Strong gusty winds of about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.