Extensive+effort+to+rehabilitate+drug+addicts

With an increasing number of drug-offenders getting behind bars, state minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle has appointed a committee towards launching an extensive national level effort to rehabilitate drug addicts.



As the first step, 10,000 of the inmates will be rehabilitated by encouraging them to take up sports, arts, and vocational training and providing them with psychological counseling based on the plans of this committee.



It will meet on 24 September.



Meanwhile, defence secretary Kamal Gunaratne and US ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz had a meeting yesterday (11).



Ambassador Teplitz praised the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.



She also commended the effective measures taken by the Navy and the Air Force in dousing the fire onboard MT New Diamond.



They discussed issues related to transnational crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking and its prevention and training required.