No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 7:42

Blood test results will on no account be considered hereafter in issuing driving licenses, says state minister Dilum Amunugama.

Speaking to the media in Colombo yesterday (11), he said having diabetes or high blood pressure would not be a hurdle against obtaining a driving license.

The state minister also said that a gazette would be issued soon spelling out the parts not required in three-wheelers.

