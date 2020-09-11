Boossa+Prison+inmates+continue+hunger+strike

Several inmates of Boossa Prison are continuing with a hunger strike for the fourth day today (12).



They include alleged drug-traffickers identified as Podi Lassie and Wele Suda.



Originally, 40 refused food, but 13 abandoned the fasting by now, says the Prisons Department.



Meanwhile, underworld figure known as Kanjipani Imran had been brought back to the Boossa Prison after undergoing an ECG test for a heart ailment at the Navy Hospital at Boossa North.