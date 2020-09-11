සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 9:56

The first peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are due to begin in Qatar today, after months of delay.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the meeting "historic" as he flew to Doha for the opening ceremony.

The talks were due to start after a US-Taliban security deal in February.

But disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap stalled the next stage, as did violence in Afghanistan, where four decades of war are at a stalemate.

The head of a delegation of leading Afghans that left Kabul for Doha said they were seeking "a just and dignified peace".

On Thursday the Taliban confirmed they would attend, after a final group of six prisoners were released.

