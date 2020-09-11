Man+flings+boy+to+the+floor+for+fighting+with+his+son

A fight between two boys, both aged 10 years, ended with the father of one attacking the other boy, police say.
The man has been arrested following a complaint that he had gone to the home of the other boy and flung him to the floor.
The injured boy is receiving treatment at Bogawantalawa rural hospital, while the suspect is due to be produced before the Hatton magistrate today (12).
