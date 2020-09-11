,
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 10:53
A surveillance camera has captured a man stealing a 20 litre can of coconut oil from a spice shop at Keppetipola town in broad daylight.
However, the robber is yet to be identified.
