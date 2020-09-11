India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million

India’s tally of the Covid-19 cases surged to 4,659,984 after another record daily jump of 97,570 fresh infections and 1,201 deaths from across the country, the Union health ministry data showed today (12).



The country has been witnessing more than 95,000 cases daily for three days now.



The number of deaths has been over 1,000 almost every day since the beginning of September.



There have been 77,472 deaths due to the viral disease.



The recovery rate has reached 77.77 per cent.