සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 11:31

India%E2%80%99s+Covid-19+tally+goes+past+4.6+million
India’s tally of the Covid-19 cases surged to 4,659,984 after another record daily jump of 97,570 fresh infections and 1,201 deaths from across the country, the Union health ministry data showed today (12).

The country has been witnessing more than 95,000 cases daily for three days now.

The number of deaths has been over 1,000 almost every day since the beginning of September.

There have been 77,472 deaths due to the viral disease.

The recovery rate has reached 77.77 per cent.

Trending News

A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
11 September 2020
A proposal from the Prime Minister to increase the nutrition of school children
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
11 September 2020
Operation to find the body of a 21 year old girl who fell into the Mahaweli River (Video - Photos)
CCTV footage of drunken driver's accident (video)
11 September 2020
CCTV footage of drunken driver's accident (video)
Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL title
11 September 2020
Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL title

International News

India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.