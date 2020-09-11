සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Woman, aged 74 years, killed by rogue elephant

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 12:16

A 74-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a wild elephant at Mankadawala in Kekirawa last night (11), police say.

She had been returning with another woman after visiting a neighbour when she came under attack.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Anuradhapura General Hospital.

The rogue elephant also caused damage to coconut and plantain cultivations in several areas.

