Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)





The holes in the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond that leaked furnace oil into the sea have been plugged by Navy divers, says the Navy.



Divers found damage to an internal pipeline to two seawater induction holes.



The ship is presently located 56 nautical miles off Sagamankanda Point in eastern Sri Lanka.



Ships, tugs and other craft belonging to the Sri Lanka and Indian navies and the coastguards are involved in the salvage operation, while an Indian Coastguard Dornier and SLAF helicopters are in readiness.

Meanwhile, Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday ordered the Marine Environment Protection Authority to obtain fuel samples from the MT New Diamond, while ordering the CID to record statements from its captain and crew members.