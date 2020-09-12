සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Latest video shows political activists in talks with Zahran (video)

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 13:05

Latest+video+shows+political+activists+in+talks+with+Zahran+%28video%29


Details of a video that shows political activists behind the formation of the previous good governance regime having lengthy talks with Zahran Hashim have emerged at the presidential commission that investigates the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Also, the commission was told that only three out of six extremist Muslim organizations earmarked by state and Army intelligence for prohibition following the attacks came to be banned.

Former head of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis gave evidence before the commission yesterday (11) for the fourth day.

Trending News

No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
12 September 2020
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)
11 September 2020
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)

International News

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.