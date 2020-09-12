Latest video shows political activists in talks with Zahran (video)





Details of a video that shows political activists behind the formation of the previous good governance regime having lengthy talks with Zahran Hashim have emerged at the presidential commission that investigates the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



Also, the commission was told that only three out of six extremist Muslim organizations earmarked by state and Army intelligence for prohibition following the attacks came to be banned.



Former head of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis gave evidence before the commission yesterday (11) for the fourth day.