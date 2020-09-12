සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Tamil Diaspora protests against Sri Lanka’s defence attaché

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 13:34

Tamil Diaspora members staged a protest in front of the UK prime minister’s office yesterday (11) and demanded the arrest of Sri Lanka high commission’s defence attaché Brig. Swarna Bothota.

The agitation by around 25 people carrying placards came after a letter by them to the UK’s foreign secretary more than a month ago met with no response.

Brig. Bothota is due to return home next month after completing his tenure at the Sri Lankan high commission in London.

