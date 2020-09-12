සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 13:40

Earthquake+with+magnitude+6.0+strikes+near+Tokyo
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported near Tokyo, Japan this morning (12).

The epicentre of the earthquake was 407 kms north-northeast of Tokyo and it struck at a depth of 47 kms from the surface.

There has been no immediate information on damages or injuries.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Trending News

No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
12 September 2020
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)
11 September 2020
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)

International News

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.