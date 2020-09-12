Earthquake+with+magnitude+6.0+strikes+near+Tokyo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported near Tokyo, Japan this morning (12).
The epicentre of the earthquake was 407 kms north-northeast of Tokyo and it struck at a depth of 47 kms from the surface.
There has been no immediate information on damages or injuries.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
