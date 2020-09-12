සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 15:00

Global leaders, including more than 30 heads of state and ministers, have underlined their commitment towards fast-tracking the development and production of Covid-19 tests, medicines and vaccines that will be available for anyone, anywhere, who needs them.

Following a virtual meeting on Thursday, they pledged to advocate for the 35 billion US dollars still required for the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, to realize the goal of producing two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests. 

“We acknowledge the urgency of catalysing a step-change in political support and financing for the ACT-Accelerator in order to enable it to deliver on its mission of accelerating the discovery and deployment of new COVID-19 tools to all people, everywhere”, they said in a statement.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched in April and so far has received 2.7 billion USD, or less than one-tenth of the necessary financing.

12 September 2020
