PCoI issues summons on Rajitha, two others

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 15:10

The presidential commission on political victimizations today issued summons on MP Rajitha Senaratne, ASP B.S. Tissera and former CID inspector Nishantha Silva to appear before the commission on 25 September.

It relates to a complaint lodged by B.P. Bulathwatte, a personal assistant to Mahinda Rajapaksa when he was the president, that the previous regime had taken him to court on fabricated charges.

