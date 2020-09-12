People empowered president to formulate new constitution - Buddhist clergy

Leading Buddhist clergy notes the people have given a majority power to president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to formulate a new constitution suitable for the country.



People are looking happily on the journey by the president towards building a self-sufficient economy while fulfilling their aspirations gradually, they say.



After paying homage at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura this morning (12), the president called on the chief prelates of Lankaramaya, Mirisawetiya and Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Vihara and received their blessings.



President Rajapaksa discussed conservation efforts at Lankarama Vihara with chief incumbent Ven. Ralapanawe Dhammajothi Thera and also conversed with the devotees present.



He also called on Mirisawetiya Vihara’s chief incumbent Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanatilake Thera and Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Vihara’s chief incumbent Ven. Nugetenne Sri Pannananda Thera.