සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

People empowered president to formulate new constitution - Buddhist clergy

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 16:10

People+empowered+president+to+formulate+new+constitution+-+Buddhist+clergy
Leading Buddhist clergy notes the people have given a majority power to president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to formulate a new constitution suitable for the country.

People are looking happily on the journey by the president towards building a self-sufficient economy while fulfilling their aspirations gradually, they say.

After paying homage at Atamasthana in Anuradhapura this morning (12), the president called on the chief prelates of Lankaramaya, Mirisawetiya and Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Vihara and received their blessings.

President Rajapaksa discussed conservation efforts at Lankarama Vihara with chief incumbent Ven. Ralapanawe Dhammajothi Thera and also conversed with the devotees present.

He also called on Mirisawetiya Vihara’s chief incumbent Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanatilake Thera and Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Vihara’s chief incumbent Ven. Nugetenne Sri Pannananda Thera.

Trending News

No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
12 September 2020
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)
11 September 2020
Wild elephant electrocuted to death (Photos)

International News

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.