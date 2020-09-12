Wele Suda’s sister among three nabbed with Kerala cannabis

The younger sister of organized criminal Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda is among three persons arrested with Kerala cannabis in Hakmana, police say.



They were nabbed at a lodge in the town after their return from a funeral at Udupillagoda.



Gampola Vidanage Dilini Nilmini, aged 32 years, her alleged paramour and the driver of their vehicle were taken into custody, with five grams of Kerala cannabis found from the latter.