Stricter+laws+before+House+within+two+weeks+to+protect+wildlife

An act with stricter laws to protect the wildlife will be tabled in parliament within two weeks, says subject minister C.B. Ratnayake.



He was speaking to journalists after participating in a Pooja at Saman Devale in Maussakele this afternoon (12).



The minister said the laws would also pave the way for the opening of a laboratory at his ministry and to strengthen veterinary doctors to identify diseases among animals.



Furthermore, a prison term and triple the existing fine will be imposed against laying animal traps and one-year imprisonment and a Rs. 100,000 for poaching introduced, he said.



In addition, persons who set fire to jungles will be punished with five years behind bars, said the minister, adding that steps would be taken to protect the mangroves and animals in the sea and in wildlife parks as well.