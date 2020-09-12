සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

One kilo of heroin seized, two suspects arrested in Meegoda

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 16:41

Police have seized one kilo of heroin and arrested two suspects in Meegoda.

Meanwhile, 4,186 persons, including persons absconding arrest, were taken into custody during a four hour island-wide operation that ended at 3.00 am today (12).

Among them were 1,205 nabbed over drug and illicit liquor offences.


Seven unlicensed firearms were seized in Galle, Nikaweratiya and Pugoda.


Also, over 900 drunk drivers were taken into custody.


More than 16,300 policemen and 45 sniffer dogs participated in the operation.


