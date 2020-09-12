Showers+in+several+provinces+during+the+next+36+hours

The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North Western and Uva provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts during the next 36 hours.



A statement issued by the department said that people should pay more attention to minimize lightning accidents and that strong winds may occur.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva Province and in the Ampara District after 2 pm.



The Meteorological Department warns that strong winds of up to 50 km per hour are expected in the North, North Central and North Western provinces in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.