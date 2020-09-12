සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 18:51

Showers+in+several+provinces+during+the+next+36+hours
The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North Western and Uva provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts during the next 36 hours.

A statement issued by the department said that people should pay more attention to minimize lightning accidents and that strong winds may occur.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Uva Province and in the Ampara District after 2 pm.

The Meteorological Department warns that strong winds of up to 50 km per hour are expected in the North, North Central and North Western provinces in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

Trending News

No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
12 September 2020
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
95 complete quarantine today
12 September 2020
95 complete quarantine today

International News

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.