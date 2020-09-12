සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,172

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 17:51

03 more arrivals from Qatar tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 3,172.

