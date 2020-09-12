,
CID to record statements from the Captain and the sailors of the MT New Diamond oil Tanker
Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 18:19
A CID team left for Galle to record statements from the Captain and the sailors of the fire engulfed MT New Diamond oil Tanker.
