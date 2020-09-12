Solutions+for+pepper+cultivators

The Director General of the Department of Export Agriculture, Dr. A.P. Heenkenda states that the Department has taken a number of steps to revive the pepper cultivation which was destroyed due to various diseases and pests.
He said that steps have also been taken to provide assistance to farmers in areas where pests have been reported, to start new plantations.
Farmers had informed the authorities about this on several occasions.
He said that steps have also been taken to provide assistance to farmers in areas where pests have been reported, to start new plantations.
Farmers had informed the authorities about this on several occasions.