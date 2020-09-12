The+official+website+of+the+Kelani+Viharaya+launched+under+the+patronage+of+the+Prime+Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today participated in the opening ceremony of the official website of the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya.



A large number of people including the Maha Sangha were present at the event.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also participated in the unveiling ceremony of the 18-inch statue of Aukana Buddha at the Sri Wimalarama Temple in Malabe and the restoration of the inaugural stone for the Buddha Mandiraya.