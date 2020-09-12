සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The official website of the Kelani Viharaya launched under the patronage of the Prime Minister

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 20:12

The+official+website+of+the+Kelani+Viharaya+launched+under+the+patronage+of+the+Prime+Minister
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today participated in the opening ceremony of the official website of the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya.

A large number of people including the Maha Sangha were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also participated in the unveiling ceremony of the 18-inch statue of Aukana Buddha at the Sri Wimalarama Temple in Malabe and the restoration of the inaugural stone for the Buddha Mandiraya.

Trending News

No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
12 September 2020
No consideration of blood test results to issue driving licenses (video)
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
12 September 2020
12-hour water cut in Colombo from tonight
95 complete quarantine today
12 September 2020
95 complete quarantine today

International News

Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
12 September 2020
Afghan peace talks with Taliban set to begin
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.