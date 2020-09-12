The demands of the inmates on hunger strike cannot be met - Defense Secretary

The hunger strike launched by a group of inmates in the special section of the Boossa Prison continues.



Thirty people, including organized criminals Podi Lasi, Wele Suda and Kosgoda Tharaka, are still on hunger strike which commenced based on several demands.



However, Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne said the demands of the Boossa prison hunger strikers could not be met.



The Defense Secretary stated this while expressing his views to the media after participating in an inspection tour of the Bogambara Prison in Kandy this morning.



The Defense Secretary visited the Bogambara Prison to inquire into the possibility of restructuring the prison due to the increase in the number of inmates arrested for underworld and heroin activities.



The Defense Secretary also participated in a workshop held yesterday at the Police Crime Records Division on behalf of senior police officers.



Meanwhile, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva stated that steps will be taken to eradicate drug trafficking and underworld activities from the country as soon as terrorism and the corona epidemic are eradicated.



He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Army Special Forces Passing Out Parade held at the Maduruoya Special Forces Training School today.



Meanwhile, three persons including Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda's younger sister, an organized criminal, were arrested with Kerala cannabis at a lodge in Hakmana today.



Police said that they were arrested while returning from a funeral in the Udupillagoda area in Hakmana and staying at the lodge.



In addition to 32 year old Dilini Nilmini alias Wele Suda's younger sister, her paramour and the driver of the car have also been arrested.



Police further stated that 5 grams of Kerala cannabis were found in the driver's possession during a search of the lodge.



Also, two persons were arrested by the Meegoda Police this afternoon on the Meegoda-Dampe road with a kilogram of heroin. They are close relatives of a person who has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau and is currently in remand custody.



During a raid conducted in the Lenadora area in Dambulla today, the Anti-Corruption Unit attached to the Matale Divisional Crime Bureau arrested five persons including more than 10 grams of heroin.



Police also arrested two persons involved in heroin trafficking in Dambulla.



Siyambalanduwa Police have arrested two fathers and a son for selling cannabis to school children.



Miriswatta Tyrone was arrested in Miriswatta on suspicion of being involved in a number of drug offenses during a raid conducted in Panadura. Police said that more than 100 grams of Kerala cannabis was found in his possession.



In addition, the police also seized Rs. 16,000 which is believed to have been earned from the sale of cannabis.



The Vavuniya Police arrested another person with 3 kilos of cannabis and 3 persons with heroin in another operation carried out last night.



Officers of the Navy and the Sooriyawewa Police Special Task Force (STF) raided a cannabis field in Thanamalwila - Balaharuwa yesterday and arrested two suspects.



Meanwhile, Yakkalamulla Police arrested 7 suspects with 8 firearms, including a German made firearm, 6 locally made firearms and a frying gun.



A 44 year old suspect has been arrested with a locally made firearm at Douglas Guruge Mawatha, Meetiyagoda.



Also, a special police operation was carried out for 4 hours covering the entire island from 11 last night.



The Police Media Division stated that 4186 persons have been arrested for drug offenses including heroin and various other offenses.



16,347 police officers and 45 police sniffer dogs participated in the operation.