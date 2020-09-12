A+9-member+committee+to+study+the+proposed+20th+amendment

The Chief Secretary of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagari Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thero stated that constitutional amendments are essential for decisions to be taken by one leader.



This was during a discussion with Minister Prof. GL Peiris on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and a new Constitution.



Meanwhile, a nine-member committee appointed by the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet next Monday to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



It is chaired by Minister G.L. Peiris. The other members are Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabri, Wimal Weerawansa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran, MPs Premanath C. Dolawatta and Dilan Perera.