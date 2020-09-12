Case filed against MP Kiriella's daughter for clearing an echo sensitive area in Hanthana (video)





The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has taken legal action against the daughter of MP Lakshman Kiriella for clearing an eco-sensitive area in the Hanthana Reserve.



Meanwhile, it was reported to us that another group had cleared another 30 acres of land that did not belong to the Hanthana ecological area.



Hanthana has been a popular destination for many locals and foreigners since the days of the Kingdom of Senkadagala in Kandy and during the British rule.



Hanthana, rich in biodiversity and temperate climate, is a mountain range of unique value to Senkadagala.



Residents allege that a significant area of ​​the 30-acre site has been cleared.



Meanwhile, the Hanthana Conservation Organization recently revealed that an ecologically sensitive area ​​over the height of 3000 meters has been cleared in the Hanthana Reserve.



However, in a statement, Kandy District Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella stated that he had purchased the land in 1990.



The announcement further stated that with the enthusiasm created in the country for cultivation after the appointment of the new government, only the grass that had grown there had been reduced due to the difficulty in entering the land where tea and pepper had been grown earlier.



However, the Central Environmental Authority states that it has decided to file a case against the owner of the land in connection with the incident.