A group of people who purchased houses from a housing project in Homagama, protest seeking deeds (Video)

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 23:07

Homagama - A group of people engaged in a protest today claiming that they had not yet received deeds for the houses they had purchaed despite paying millions of rupees for a housing project in the Jalthara - Homagama area.

The protesters stated that they had to pay again since the construction of the relevant houses on a land owned by the Housing Development Authority.

These people who obtained houses from this housing project were engaged in a protest in front of the company that implemented the housing project.

They alleged that they had bought houses from the project a few years ago at exorbitant prices of Rs. 5 - 8 million.

However, they allege that the title deeds of their houses have not been issued so far.

