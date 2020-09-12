A group of people who purchased houses from a housing project in Homagama, protest seeking deeds (Video)





Homagama - A group of people engaged in a protest today claiming that they had not yet received deeds for the houses they had purchaed despite paying millions of rupees for a housing project in the Jalthara - Homagama area.



The protesters stated that they had to pay again since the construction of the relevant houses on a land owned by the Housing Development Authority.



These people who obtained houses from this housing project were engaged in a protest in front of the company that implemented the housing project.



They alleged that they had bought houses from the project a few years ago at exorbitant prices of Rs. 5 - 8 million.



However, they allege that the title deeds of their houses have not been issued so far.