සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rain in several provinces today

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 7:13

Rain+in+several+provinces+today
Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (13), says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Central and North-western provinces.

Strong gusty winds of about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Trending News

Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
12 September 2020
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
95 complete quarantine today
12 September 2020
95 complete quarantine today

International News

Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.