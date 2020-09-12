Rain+in+several+provinces+today

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (13), says the Department of Meteorology.



Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places.



Several spells of showers will occur in the Central and North-western provinces.



Strong gusty winds of about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.